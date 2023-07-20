Best Brains.jpg
The Celina Economic Development Corporation has announced that Best Brains Learning Academy is coming to the city. 

The business will be located at 2750 S Preston Road, Suite 115.

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

