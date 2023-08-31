Celina square file
File photo by Audrey Henvey | Star Local Media

The Celina Chamber of Commerce, Collin College and Collin Corporate College have joined forces to present the next installment of a Business and Leadership Academy series session.

The session, scheduled for Sept. 13 and 14, will focus on managing and de-escalating conflict in personal and professional settings. 


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments