Celina square file
File photo by Audrey Henvey | Star Local Media

The Celina Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a "Building Better Business" Luncheon for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at the Lamar National Bank Community Room (110 S. Preston Road).

Keynote speaker Kait Tramonte will discuss growing a company's social media presence. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments