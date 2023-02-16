The PGA of America is seeking local applicants for the 2023 PGA of America Community Impact Award. This year’s award will recognize a Diverse Owned Business who significantly gives back to the local community through programs, initiatives, partnerships and/or operations within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, which surrounds the new Home of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas.
The award recipient will be recognized by the PGA for their impact on the local community and also provided a corporate hospitality and branding experience to leverage as a business development opportunity during the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the first Major championship and event to be hosted on the Field’s Ranch East Course at PGA Frisco, May 24-28.
The small business will be considered for procurement opportunities with the PGA of America and/or its prime suppliers for upcoming product or service needs at PGA Frisco; five weekly VIP Hospitality tickets for the championship; 10 grounds tickets per day; two Inside-the-Ropes credentials per day; a meet-and-greet with select PGA of America Executives; and added exposure through the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
“The PGA of America believes in the power of community and the importance of opportunity,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. “We are committed to providing an inclusive environment that opens the door for local Diverse Owned Businesses to connect with the golf industry, as they make a positive impact throughout our community. The PGA of America Community Impact Award celebrates and recognizes a business that is making a big difference across the Dallas-Ft. Worth area.”
To submit an application for the PGA of America Community Impact Award, visit tinyurl.com/5844m8x8 . Applications will be accepted through March 10, 2023.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
