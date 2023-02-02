Celina file
By Audrey Henvey | Star Local Media

The Celina Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a Fireside Chat with the Chamber for Feb. 21. 

The event is slated for 5 p.m. at Carmela Winery (132 N Louisiana Drive).

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments