Audrey Henvey / Celina Record / Star Local Media

The Celina City Council on Tuesday approved a performance and economic development agreement with Mudea's Cafe, LLC  for the property located at 204 N Ohio St. 

The agreement was made between the city, Celina Economic Development Corporation and Mudea's Cafe, LLC. The agreement was previously approved by the EDC. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

