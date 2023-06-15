The Celina City Council on Tuesday approved a performance and economic development agreement with Mudea's Cafe, LLC for the property located at 204 N Ohio St.
The agreement was made between the city, Celina Economic Development Corporation and Mudea's Cafe, LLC. The agreement was previously approved by the EDC.
As part of the agreement, the developer agrees to submit documentation to the city proving qualified expenditures to the property in a minimum amount of $200,000 by June 13, 2024.
Also as part of the agreement, the city agrees to reimburse the developer for up to $50,000 towards qualified expenditures, and the EDC agrees to provide reimbursement for qualified expenditures for up to $25,000.
City approves performance agreement with Bears on the Square, LLC
The Celina City Council on Tuesday approved a performance agreement that includes the city, EDC and Bears on the Square, LLC. The agreement is focused on the property at 132 North Louisiana St. and centers on development of The Forge 1912, an upscale dine-in steakhouse restaurant with bar and patio to be developed on the property.
As part of the agreement, the developer agrees to submit to the city and EDC documentation proving a minimum of $450,000 in qualified expenditures.
Also as part of the agreement, the city agrees to reimburse the developer for up to $50,000 towards qualified expenditures, and the EDC agrees to reimburse the developer for up to $150,000 towards qualified expenditures.
The Celina City Council on Tuesday approved a performance agreement between the EDC and EWS Local, LLC, for the property at 1225 S Preston Road.
As part of the agreement, the developer agrees to submit documentation of a minimum of $75,000 in qualified expenditures made to the property. In addition, the developer agrees to spend a minimum of $2.5 million to construct a retail or commercial facility on the property.
The EDC intends to contribute up to $75,000, according to city documentation.
