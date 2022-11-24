According to the city's most recent newsletter, Celina has welcomed 17 new businesses this year. That includes such anchors as Costco, as well as small businesses that add to including Terramania and Shades of Green. See the full list below:
Amazing Explorer's Academy (1650 W. Frontier Parkway)
Andy's Sprinkler & Drainage (881 N. Louisiana St.)
Celina Montessori (3905 S. Preston Road)
Chicago Title Hesse (1212 S. Preston Road)
First State Bank Celina (201 S. Preston Road Ste. 200)
Home Based Learning Academy (710 S. Oklahoma Drive)
Honesuckle Rose Boutique (322 W. Walnut St.)
Independence Chiropractic (3248 S. Preston Road Ste. 120)
PDR Texas Auto Hail Repair (1922 Choate Parkway Ste. 140)
Pure Form Training (695 N. Preston Road Ste. 5)
Shades of Green (1213 E. Sunset Blvd.)
Starbucks Celina (1255 S. Preston Road)
SYK Rides Window Tint and Auto Detail (1922 Choate Parkway Ste. 131)
Terramania (219 W. Pecan St.)
The Pin Cushion - Body Piercing Celina (695 N. Preston Road Ste. 120)
Thrown Axe Company (412 N. Oklahoma Drive Ste. 108)
PGA offers short-term employment opportunities for upcoming championships
The PGA of America is inviting talent from diverse backgrounds who are interested in careers in golf and sports to apply for short-term employment as operations assistants in support of the PGA’s high-profile 2023 major spectator championships, including one in Frisco.
Individuals can register at PGAImpact.org through Dec.16 to potentially interview with the PGA’s operations teams, for short-term employment opportunities at the following events:
● 2023 PGA Championship - Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, N.Y. (May 15–21, 2023)
Positions in New York, Texas and New Jersey include pre-, during and post-Championship opportunities from April to July 2023.
“We are committed to creating a golf industry workforce that reflects the demographics of America,” said PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross. “PGA JobMatch provides unique and valuable experiences working at some of golf’s most high profile championships for individuals who are interested in exploring a career in golf. These high-energy team environments provide hands-on learning experiences and networking opportunities, which can be the launch point to a career in golf.”
The PGA is primarily conducting recruitment through colleges and universities, including minority-serving institutions, which offer sports and golf management programs. Introductions will be made between qualified candidates and the respective PGA of America departments’ hiring leaders. Qualified candidates will be invited to participate in the next phase of the hiring process.
A list of opportunities is featured on the PGA JobMatch website (pgaimpact.org/pgajobmatch). All applicants’ registrations must be received by Dec.16, 2022 to be considered.
Cook Children’s unveils new medical center in Prosper
Following several years of anticipation, Cook Children’s Health Care System unveiled its new pediatric hospital in Prosper with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. Cook Children’s Medical Center – Prosper is located at 4100 University Drive, which is part of a 23-acre campus at Windsong Parkway and Highway 380.
The state-of-the-art facility was built with everything for the child in mind, including what they'll see and experience as they make their way through the facility. Spaces are bathed in every color of the rainbow. Storybook murals meant to capture and stoke the imaginations of children define many spaces.
In the main entrance, guests are welcomed by a Sistine Chapel-like painting of flying cows — a nod to Cook Children's Cowtown roots — a massive video wall and a tile motif of a tree whose color-coded falling leaves guide visitors to the emergency department in one direction and outpatient services in the other.
“This is an extraordinary time in our almost 105-year history in North Texas,” said Rick W. Merrill, President and CEO of Cook Children’s Health Care System. “Families in this fast-growing region can take comfort in knowing there’s no need to drive long distances to see board-certified pediatricians, specialists, intensivists, hospitalists, and emergency medical doctors. Their child’s medical needs can be met right here by our outstanding team in Prosper.”
Cook Children’s Medical Center – Prosper includes an emergency department, operating and procedure rooms, pediatric ICU, medical/surgical unit, outpatient infusion center, imaging services, retail pharmacy, laboratory services, and pharmacy services.
By the end of the year, 549 medical professionals and ancillary staff will work at the Prosper medical campus.
