According to the city's most recent newsletter, Celina has welcomed 17 new businesses this year. That includes such anchors as Costco, as well as small businesses that add to including Terramania and Shades of Green. See the full list below: 

  • Amazing Explorer's Academy (1650 W. Frontier Parkway)
  • Andy's Sprinkler & Drainage (881 N. Louisiana St.) 
  • Celina Montessori (3905 S. Preston Road)
  • Chicago Title Hesse (1212 S. Preston Road) 
  • First State Bank Celina (201 S. Preston Road Ste. 200) 
  • HOA Pools Commercial Cleaning & Repair (1922 Choate Parkway, Ste. 130) 
  • Home Based Learning Academy (710 S. Oklahoma Drive)
  • Honesuckle Rose Boutique (322 W. Walnut St.) 
  • Independence Chiropractic (3248 S. Preston Road Ste. 120)
  • PDR Texas Auto Hail Repair (1922 Choate Parkway Ste. 140) 
  • Pure Form Training (695 N. Preston Road Ste. 5) 
  • Shades of Green (1213 E. Sunset Blvd.) 
  • Starbucks Celina (1255 S. Preston Road) 
  • SYK Rides Window Tint and Auto Detail (1922 Choate Parkway Ste. 131) 
  • Terramania (219 W. Pecan St.) 
  • The Pin Cushion - Body Piercing Celina (695 N. Preston Road Ste. 120) 
  • Thrown Axe Company (412 N. Oklahoma Drive Ste. 108) 

