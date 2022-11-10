The City of Celina and Celina Economic Development Corporation invite you to join in on a festive gift tour in Celina during the peak of the holiday gift shopping season.
Purchase a ticket to participate in the Gift Tour and receive a festive holiday bag with a map to all participating stores. At each store, you will receive a special gift to fill your bag and enjoy shopping for all of your loved ones while enjoying refreshments.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 12. You can sign up for the Gift Tour email list to get a reminder the day that Ticket Sales go live at bit.ly/3sZJiop
2023 golf tournament date announced
The Celina Economic Development Corporation hosted its 2022 Downtown Celina Golf Tournament on Oct. 25.
Since its inception in 1997, the Downtown Celina (formerly Celina Main Street) Program has been a volunteer-run organization with a mission to develop downtown Celina into a center of cultural and economic vitality and safeguard Celina's rich history through targeted revitalization and preservation.
The Annual Golf Tournament is the organization's largest fundraising effort.
The EDC has announced that next year's event will take place on Oct. 17, 2023.
Gift cards for teachers sought
The Celina Chamber of Commerce announced on Nov. 1 that Celina ISD is seeking gift cards for its 12 days of Christmas for its teachers.
Businesses can donate a gift card in any amount by dropping a card off at the Chamber office (110 South Preston Road) before Dec. 5.
