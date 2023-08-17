The Celina Chamber of Commerce and Collin College's Celina campus have joined forces to bring a seasonal job fair to the community on Nov. 7.
The event will take place in the south atrium on the first and second floors of the Collin College Celina campus at 2505 Kinship Parkway.
The event is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Nov. 7.
RSVP for the fair at this link: tinyurl.com/yc2adkju. Employers may interview attendees on the spot. Attendees should dress professionally and bring a resume.
The Collin College Career Center has provided a link that allows attendees to prepare for the fair by scheduling an appointment for a free resume review and to practice interviewing. More information is at tinyurl.com/28phv96c.
EDC highlights new businesses
In the city's most recent newsletter, the Celina Economic Development Corporation provided a list of new businesses in the city. Those businesses include:
Frisco Feeding and Speech Therapy (1580 W. Frontier Parkway Suite 110)
Prosper North Animal Medical Center (1580 W. Frontier Parkway Suite 130)
Cook Children's Pediatric Clinic (545 S. Preston Road Suite 100)
Blossom Pediatric Dentistry (1640 W. Frontier Parkway Suite 150)
YS Taekwondo - Relocation (695 N. Preston Road Suite 160)
AT&T Cellular (525 S. Preston Road Suite 100)
Feng Cha (1590 W. Frontier Parkway Suite 110)
Bliss Beauty Bar Aesthetics (3248 S. Preston Road Suite 130)
Granny's Bakery (410 W. Pecan St.)
Achieving Milestones Pediatric Therapy, PLLC - Relocation (200 N. New Mexico Drive)
7-Eleven (3608 S. Dallas Parkway)
Daylight Donuts (1640 W. Frontier Parkway Suite 120)
Sharkey's Cuts for Kids (1640 W. Frontier Parkway Suite 110)
Monarch Veterinary Clinic (2730 S. Preston Road Suite 100)
AquaKids (1590 W. Frontier Parkway Suite 130)
