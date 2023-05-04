legacy bagels.jpg

Legacy Bagels, which is located in Prosper, will be opening a second location in Celina. 

Legacy Bagels' second location will be in Celina, the business announced recently. 

The new location will be at 2750 South Preston Road, Suite 102. 

