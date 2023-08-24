Celina water tower

Local Spirits TX has announced temporary store hours as it prepares for a future grand opening and hires more staff. 

The business, located at 1225 S. Preston Road, Suite 100 in Celina, is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday as of Aug. 21. 


