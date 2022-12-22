Methodist Health System will break ground on its Celina location on Jan. 31.
A ceremony has been scheduled for the event and will mark a milestone for Celina as it welcomes it first major hospital.
The facility will be located at the southeast corner of FM 428 and Dallas Parkway.
RockStar Martial Arts signs agreement to open location in Celina
Rockstar Martial Arts, the premier martial arts concept that is revolutionizing the luxury boutique kids enrichment industry through its youth character development programs, announced recently a signed franchise agreement for a location in Celina. Set to open in early 2023, the new location will be located within Heritage Plaza, the bustling retail block at 695 North Preston Road.
Corey and Remy Yow, forthcoming owners of the new Celina location, are existing RockStar clients who are already familiar with the business. The husband-and-wife entrepreneurial duo were eager to expand with the concept given their family’s positive experience with the coaches and RockStar curriculum. Having prior work experience in the education space, investing in RockStar was an ideal opportunity for the Yow couple, who were particularly drawn to the child development aspect of the business model.
“Our relationship with RockStar began when our kids took lessons at an existing location, and we saw the benefits right away,” said Remy. “From their confidence levels to interpersonal skills, RockStar played a significant part in our kid’s development, and we knew we wanted to get more involved with the brand…opening our own location provided the perfect avenue to do so. As an investment opportunity that serves our own children and our local community, we know that our RockStar location will be a welcome addition to the Celina area, and we’re confident that we will offer other families the same positive experience that we had.”
RockStar Martial Arts offers a variety of jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai kickboxing and other self-defense classes for kids of all ages. To further youth development, instructors teach self-respect, self-discipline, goal setting and perseverance, all while getting in shape and having fun. The business has been particularly praised by school districts for its anti-bully program, which is designed to provide children with both physical and verbal skills to use when being bullied.
Chamber schedules downtown wine crawl
The Celina Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a wine crawl for the downtown square.
The crawl is scheduled for 5-9 p.m. March 25, 2023. Tickets are slated to go on sale in mid-January.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.