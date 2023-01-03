Celina file

Millie's Italian Restaurant celebrated a grand opening on Tuesday. 

The restaurant, located at 1050 S Preston Rd #112 in Celina, is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday. 

