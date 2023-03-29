Mosaic living.jpg

A rendering of the planned $1.45 billion master planned development, dubbed "Mosaic," located in Celina just north of Windsong Ranch. 

 Courtesy of Mosaic Living / Facebook

A 760-acre single-family residential community north of Windsong Ranch is slated for initial property release in Summer 2023. 

The community, Mosaic, includes home prices expected to start in the low $400,000s to over $1 million. Amenities include over 47 acres of open spaces and parks, fishing lakes with piers, amenity centers, a lazy river, disc golf and more. 

