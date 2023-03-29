A 760-acre single-family residential community north of Windsong Ranch is slated for initial property release in Summer 2023.
The community, Mosaic, includes home prices expected to start in the low $400,000s to over $1 million. Amenities include over 47 acres of open spaces and parks, fishing lakes with piers, amenity centers, a lazy river, disc golf and more.
The community is located within Prosper ISD, and an elementary school within the community is slated to open in August 2024.
The master planned community is a Tellus Group project. When the group announced the acquisition of Celina land for the project in 2021, the master planned community had an estimated value of $1.45 billion.
The Celina Economic Development Corporation will host its next Quarterly Business Meeting on April 13.
The event, scheduled for 9-10 a.m., is an opportunity to network with the Celina business community, EDC and city staff. The meeting is also a chance to share ideas and receive updates regarding city developments.
The event will take place at 112 N Colorado St.
