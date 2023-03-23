Celina file
By Audrey Henvey | Star Local Media

On March 17, The Celina Economic Development Corporation announced that a 7-11 is coming soon to 3608 S. Dallas Parkway.

On March 16, the EDC announced new businesses coming to 1580 and 1590 W Frontier Parkway, including Feng Cha bubble tea shop and Frisco Feeding & Speech Therapy. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments