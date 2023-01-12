The Celina Chamber of Commerce named two new members on Jan. 9.
The new members are Tami Burnett Keller Williams and Daylight Donuts Prosper.
Sales tax
Celina's sales tax collections for the month of November 2022 came in at $581,346.13, a 4.69% increase over the same period in 2021.
That brings the city's sales tax collections for the year as of November 2022 up to $7,358,174.30, a 21.13% over the same period for 2021.
PGA Frisco to host summit
The PGA of America and PGA Golf Exhibitions announced recently that the Omni PGA Frisco Resort at PGA Frisco, and the new Home of the PGA of America, will be the host venues for the 2023 PGA Buying & Education Summit, July 31-Aug. 2, 2023.
The PGA Buying & Education Summit annually brings together influential PGA Professionals and golf buyers to preview the latest innovations and trends from a curated group of top golf brands while offering one of the first opportunities to place orders for new 2024 spring apparel lines. The three-day Summit, held at the midway point of the annual PGA Show cycle, will feature curated One2One buyer appointments on July 31 and open ballroom exhibits showing the latest innovations and trends from a curated group of apparel, accessory, gift and award, equipment, technology and golf lifestyle exhibitors on August 1-2.
