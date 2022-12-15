Rex Glendenning - photo by Gittings Photography of Dallas.jpg

Rex Glendenning

 Courtesy photo

Rex Glendenning, owner and founder of Rex Real Estate, is slated to be inducted into the North Texas Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame in 2023. 

The hall has announced that Glendenning and Ray W. Washburne (president of Highland Park Village) will be inducted into the hall on May 3. 

