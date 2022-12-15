Rex Glendenning, owner and founder of Rex Real Estate, is slated to be inducted into the North Texas Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame in 2023.
The hall has announced that Glendenning and Ray W. Washburne (president of Highland Park Village) will be inducted into the hall on May 3.
”We started the North Texas Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame in 1988 to honor those individuals who have made a significant impact on the commercial real estate industry of North Texas,” said Chris Teesdale, a NTCAR Hall of Fame co-founder and 2023 event chair, in a press release. “I am extremely excited about our two honorees this year and the opportunity to recognize former Mayor Betsy Price for her leadership that has made a significant impact on the Fort Worth area.”
Hall of Fame Inductee Rex Glendenning’s appreciation for land comes from his roots, being born into a fourth-generation Celina family of Scottish descent. He was raised on family farms and has memories of chopping endless rows of cotton. That depth of understanding and his intensely personal approach to business relationships has led to Glendenning brokering land transactions in one of the country’s most important and prestigious growth corridors.
“Rex’s prodigious creativity, work ethic, and negotiation skills have contributed greatly to the strong growth north of Dallas,” said Robert Grunnah, Hall of Fame co-founder and committee member.
Glendenning has orchestrated many of Dallas-Fort Worth’s highest-profile projects, such as Frisco Bridges, Granite Park, Viridian, Trophy Club, The Gates of Prosper and many more. One of his most notable concepts was moving the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters from Irving to Frisco, establishing the iconic mixed-use project known as The Star.
After playing football at the University of North Texas, where he remains a loyal alumnus, Glendenning moved back to his hometown of Celina. There, he and his wife, Sherese, founded REX Real Estate and raised their three children.
During his more than four decades of brokering nearly every piece of land in North Texas at least once, Glendenning has been recognized frequently in industry publications. Dallas Business Journal has listed his firm’s projects in its “Best Real Estate Deal” numerous times since 2000, including the top three places in each of the last two years.
Grateful for his close-knit family, now including five grandchildren, Rex is an avid supporter of the Celina community and is active in real estate professional associations.
New Chamber members
The Celina Chamber of Commerce has named two new members to its ranks.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.