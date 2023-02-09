Celina file

File photo 

 Audrey Henvey / Celina Record / Star Local Media

The Celina Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting with LovePacs of Celina, Prosper and Gunter. 

The ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at 711 Industry Way, Suite 65 in Prosper. 

