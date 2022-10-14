Celina square file
File photo by Audrey Henvey | Star Local Media

The Celina Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Amazing Explorers Academy. 

The ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at 1650 West Frontier Parkway in Prosper.

