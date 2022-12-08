Celina's sales tax collections for the month of October came in at $652,136.61.
According to the state comptroller's office, the amount is a 2% decrease from collections the same month last year, which came in at $665,516.50.
Data from the comptroller's office shows that year-to-date sales tax collections total $6,776,828.17, a 22.78% increase over the $5,519,275.06 reported for the same period in 2021.
First United Bank announces partnership with fintech company
In partnership with financial technology company Finotta, First United Bank is excited to announce the launch of the Financial Journey Guide, a combination of resources that will help the organization better meet its customers’ needs directly in its mobile banking app.
Finotta empowers financial organizations to deliver customers the right experience, service or product at the right time by taking a user-first approach to product development powered by user feedback.
The Financial Journey Guide will provide First United’s consumers with the financial tools they want while supporting them through their financial journey to save money, increase their net worth and improve financial health.
By combining the importance of financial wellness with the fun of gamification, First United’s customers will experience an interactive and engaging way to improve their financial health regardless of their journey.
“Our partnership with Finotta helps us fulfill our purpose of elevating the lives of our customers and communities we serve,” shared Greg Massey, Chairman, and CEO at First United. “The Financial Journey Guide is a tool that can help our customers transform their financial lives. We hope this will give them more time to focus on what’s most important and truly enable them to Spend Life Wisely.”
First United’s purpose is to inspire and empower others to Spend Life Wisely, which includes a holistic approach to life that encompasses financial well-being, faith, health and wellness, and personal growth.
Single family home permits: by the numbers
Celina is continuing to see single family home permits roll in.
In June, the city of Celina raised eyebrows when it announced that it had outpaced neighboring Frisco in the number of residential building pe…
In its most recent newsletter, the city of Celina shared the numbers for single family home permits filed with the city between January and September of 2022. According to that data, the Sutton Fields development has received the most permits in that period with 195 total as of September. Light Farms closely followed with 194 permits. Lilyana (145), Green Meadows (112) and Mustang Lakes (105) followed.
See the full list below:
Sutton Fields (195)
Light Farms (194)
Lilyana (145)
Green Meadows (112)
Mustang Lakes (105)
Wilson Creek Meadows (101)
Creeks of Legacy (97)
Bluewood (93)
Glen Crossing (51)
Cambridge Crossing (45)
Celina Hills (42)
Greenway (36)
Buffalo Ridge (23)
Ownsby Farms (19)
Wellspring Estates (16)
Chalk Hill (14)
Crosswood Creek (8)
Downtown (7)
The Cottages (1)
Prairie Meadows Estates (1)
North Preston Lakes (1)
Heritage (1)
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.