Celina file

Celina's sales tax collections for the month of October came in at $652,136.61.

According to the state comptroller's office, the amount is a 2% decrease from collections the same month last year, which came in at $665,516.50. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments