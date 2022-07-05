The Leadership Celina program is designed to be this region's premier leadership development program where a group of diverse individuals will be selected each year in a program based on proven leadership potential within the Celina Chamber of Commerce, your organization and in the community.
The goal of Leadership Celina is to improve the quality of life in the region by building future leaders, educating each person in the program about issues that impact the future, connecting classmates to build teamwork, and inspiring them as leaders to create positive change.
The Leadership Celina program will last for eight months, meeting one day (required attendance) each month. (The meeting dates will be confirmed and put online in early June.) Applications must be submitted by June 30. Any applications received after the June 30th deadline date will not be considered for this 2022-2023 program. Following interviews, semi-finalists will be notified of the Selection Committee's decision by August 25. The $350 tuition for all accepted candidates will be due by August 31. This program is for Celina Chamber of Commerce members only.
Bobcat Tailgate returns
Bobcat Tailgate is for businesses and school organizations to showcase who they are and what they do in the Celina community. The Tailgate is held during "Meet the Bobcats" and is scheduled for 8-11 a.m. Aug. 6 at Celina High School, under the home bleachers.
The 2022 Downtown Celina Golf Tournament has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 25 at Stonebridge Ranch Country Club in McKinney.
Since its inception in 1997, the Downtown Celina (formerly Celina Main Street) Program has been a volunteer-run organization with a mission to develop downtown Celina into a center of cultural and economic vitality and safeguard Celina's rich history through targeted revitalization and preservation. The annual golf tournament is the organization's largest fundraising effort.
