Celina file
By Audrey Henvey | Star Local Media

Celina's EDC is looking for young local entrepreneurs 

The Celina Economic Development Corporation is hosting a special Young Entrepreneur event at the Oct. 14th Friday Night Market. The corporation is partnering with 10 school-age entrepreneurs to showcase their handmade or homemade products. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

