Celina's EDC is looking for young local entrepreneurs
The Celina Economic Development Corporation is hosting a special Young Entrepreneur event at the Oct. 14th Friday Night Market. The corporation is partnering with 10 school-age entrepreneurs to showcase their handmade or homemade products.
The Friday Night Market will take place from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 14 in Celina's downtown square.
Celina sales tax collections see increase
According to numbers provided by the Celina EDC, sales tax collections for August in Celina reached $660,930.18, resulting in an increase of $97,866.83 (17.38%) over the prior year.
October ribbon cuttings scheduled
The Celina Chamber of Commerce has scheduled three ribbon cuttings so far for the month of October:
A ribbon cutting for Amazing Explorers Academy has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at 1650 W. Frontier Parkway in Prosper.
A ribbon cutting and grand opening for Livano at Bluewood has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at 2600 Kinship Parkway in Celina.
A ribbon cutting and grand opening for Independence Chiropractic has been scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at 3248 S. Preston Road Suite 120 in Celina.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.