Helping Hands of Celina is hosting a Thanksgiving fundraiser through the Honeybaked Ham Co. that will help the organization as it supports student needs.
The nonprofit works to provide onsite campus closets as well as clothing, shoes and toiletries for students. It also serves as a resource for adoptive/foster families and single parents.
"We try to walk alongside these families and individuals to ensure they have time to care for themselves, their children and those children they are taking in. In addition, we also manage the Adopt-a-Teacher program which through community donations provides all of our full-time classroom teachers with gift cards to help with their classroom expenses," the organization stated.
To support Helping Hands of Celina, locals can buy a HoneyBaked Ham gift card through the provided link (bit.ly/3QHgpqq). Twenty percent of purchases made through the link will benefit the organization's fundraiser.
The fundraiser is open through Nov. 23.
Chamber announces new members
The Celina Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed a list of new members including: Supreme Lending, CommunityMed Family Urgent Care, Bright Idea Learning, Vickey Reyna of Keller Williams McKinney, A+ Certified Appliance, Roofs Restored, Amazing Explorers Academy and Insurance Mentor.
Neighbors Nourishing Neighbors grand opening
The Prosper Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a grand opening and ribbon cutting event for Neighbors Nourishing Neighbors at 4 p.m. Sept. 22. The event will take place at the Neighbors Nourishing Neighbors Food Pantry (474 N. Hays Rd., Suite E1 in Prosper).
The nonprofit is a community food pantry, sharing food and personal hygiene products. More information is at n3foodpantry.org.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
