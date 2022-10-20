Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 20, 2022 @ 6:16 pm
Sales tax collections in Celina totaled $650,439.42 for the month of September.
This is an increase of $48,915.46 (8.13%) over the previous year.
The city reported $660,930.18 for the month of August, an increase of $97,866.83 (17.38%) over the same time last year.
The city of Celina recorded 103 single-family housing permits for the month of September.
The city recorded 137 for August and 84 for July.
The Greater Celina Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony for Atomic T-Shirts and Signs.
The ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at 412 N Oklahoma Drive.
New projects under construction include Dan Christie Elementary, Prosper ISD's 17th elementary school. The school, located in Celina's Sutton Fields development, is slated to open in August 2023.
Also under construction is Allergy & Asthma Clinic, located at 1640 W Frontier Parkway, Ste 130.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Support Local Journalism
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have the latest local news delivered every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email.
Get the latest headlines on local sports!
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
Daily Headlines from Celina Record
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.