celina edc announcement.jpg
Courtesy of Celina EDC

The Celina Economic Development Corporation has scheduled its final Quarterly Business Meeting of the year for 9-10 a.m. Oct. 13. 

The event is a chance to network with the Celina business community, EDC and city staff, as well as to share ideas and get updates on city developments. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments