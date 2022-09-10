Celina file
By Audrey Henvey | Star Local Media

SYK Rides Window Tint ribbon cutting scheduled

The Celina Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for SYK Rides Window Tint and Auto Detail for 4:30 p.m. Sept. 15. The event will take place at 1922 Choate Pkwy Building 130, Suite 131. 

