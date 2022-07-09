The Celina Economic Development Corporation has reported that sales tax collections for June totaled $565,291.68, an increase of $79,342 (16.32%) over the prior year.
Collin College hosts business information session
Collin College recently partnered with the Celina Economic Development Corporation and Celina Chamber of Commerce to host an information session on training and continuing education opportunities for local businesses in June, according to the EDC's recent report.
"We were excited to have several businesses attend and provide feedback on available programs through the Collin College Celina Campus," the CEDC stated.
New teacher breakfast
The Celina Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a new teacher breakfast for incoming Celina ISD teachers. Businesses can welcome teachers with goodie bag items representing their business. Ideas provided by the chamber include coupons, orange swag and bobcat-themed items. Businesses can drop off 150 items for teacher goodie bags to the Celina Chamber of Commerce at 110 S. Preston Road. Drop-offs are due July 21. Call 972-382-3300 for more information.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
