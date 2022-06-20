Generally clear. Low 76F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: June 20, 2022 @ 7:19 pm
Celina Starbucks ribbon cutting
The Celina Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the forthcoming Celina Starbucks location for 9 a.m. on July 11.
The location will be at 1255 Preston Road.
The Behavior Exchange coming to Prosper
Family-owned applied behavior analysis therapy clinic The Behavior Exchange has announced a new location in Prosper that will open in August.
The company recently earned a three-year Behavioral Health Center of Excellence accreditation, marking the company the first and only ABA therapy center in North Texas to earn the recognition.
The company currently has locations in Plano, Frisco and Boulder, Colorado. The Frisco location currently includes clients from Prosper, Celina, McKinney and Sherman.
The Prosper location will be located at 2250 E. Prosper Trail, Building B. Call 972-312-8733 for more information.
Rituals Wellness + Shop coming to Celina
The Celina Economic Development Corporation on Tuesday announced a new business at 101 S Colorado St. Rituals Wellness + Shop.
Follow @ritualstx for more information and updates.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
