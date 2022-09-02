According to numbers provided by the city of Celina, the most new homes by neighborhood reported for the month of July includes Wilson Creek Meadows (19), Lilyana (18), Light Farms (9) and Creeks of Legacy (8).
New neighborhoods include Celina Hills and Light Farms Hazel (Phase 4).
Five years later...
Five years ago, Celina became the center of the universe for Tender Smokehouse.
The restaurant opened in Celina in 2017 and has since added locations in Frisco and Aubrey. Pitmaster and Owner Dante Ramirez partnered with Audrea Weimer, Eddie Bell and Torii and Katrina Hunter to bring the now-renowned barbecue hotspot to Celina.
To celebrate the restaurant's five-year anniversary in Celina, Tender Smokehouse is hosting a week-long celebration that includes $5 pints of beer, sides and pudding for the entire week. The celebration lasts through Sept. 10.
Celina Ladies of Influence has scheduled a meeting for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 7 in the Community Room of Lamar National Bank (110 South Preston Road). Registration is available on the Celina Chamber of Commerce website.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
