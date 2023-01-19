Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 59F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 11:20 am
The Celina Chamber of Commerce will host its annual State of the City event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
The event will take place at the CHS Athletic Banquet Hall.
Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/2rczn8c7
The Celina Economic Development Corporation hosted its first quarterly business meeting of 2023 on Jan. 12.
The remaining dates for 2023 are: April 13, July 13, Oct. 12.
The Celina Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced a new member, Replenish School Supplies.
"Welcome to the Chamber! We love to support non-profits and can't wait to grow with you," the chamber stated on social media.
According to the chamber directory, the organization can be reached at 214-715-7010.
