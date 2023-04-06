Celina file
By Audrey Henvey | Star Local Media

Sylvan Learning of Celina will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening event the morning of Monday, April 10. 

The event, scheduled for 10 a.m., will take place at 201 S Preston Road in Celina. 

