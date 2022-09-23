In 1964, Dale Danielson decided to start a business.
Using the knowledge he had gained from typing out technical manuals while in the Air Force during the Korean War, he set out to create an appliance repair business from a garage in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Eventually, that business blossomed into a barn with a staff of 13 employees — as well as his daughter, Nancy, who learned to fix, clean up and sell appliances herself.
Dale Danielson, known as “Doc,” was known for “healing” appliances.
“He did that until he was 87 years old,” said Tyler Adkins, Danielson’s son-in-law and Nancy’s husband. “And he was still fixing appliances one week before he passed.”
Today, Nancy and Tyler Adkins are looking to evolve their own Celina-based business in a way that will honor Nancy’s father.
“My dad was my superhero,” Nancy Adkins said. “He was literally the person I always talked to, the person that got me through everything in life. You’ve got to have that person, your person. My dad was my person. And we lost him a few years ago, which was sad, but he was instrumental in all of this.”
As a result, the Adkins’ business, A+ Certified Appliance, has celebrated a “grand reopening” this month to introduce a new name, logo and mascot — all honoring “Doc” Danielson. Their business’s new name: “Doc Danielson Appliance Repair and Care.”
The grand reopening event, scheduled for 4:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 24, included plans for a double ribbon cutting, local food and vendors as well as live music, face painting, raffle and silent auction. The event was scheduled in conjunction with nearby Rollertown brewery. The event also included a chance to support local nonprofit GraceBridge while learning about the next evolution of A+ Certified Appliance.
“For us to bring life into our community is really the reason we do business,” Nancy Adkins said. “I don’t do business just because I’ve always done it. I do it because my life is to be an impact in the world, and for me to do that, me to show my children that I do that, this is the way I do it.”
The grand reopening comes after Tyler and Nancy Adkins moved their company to Celina in 2019, opening a commercial location at 301 East Malone St. Today, the two also live in Celina just a few minutes away from the office.
“And we just love Celina,” Tyler Adkins said. “The way it feels, the people, the little quaint downtown square. We just love Celina. We like that it’s still kind of country, even though it’s growing so much.”
For them, locating in Celina presented an opportunity to grow along with a community.
“It really is about people and how we can help them so they really empowered in a way to know what’s going on with their appliances, and that they would have the empowerment so their appliances wouldn’t break, because ultimately we want to lower that amount so that they last longer, work better and cost less to run,” Nancy Adkins said.
The Adkins’ business is located at 301 E Malone St.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
