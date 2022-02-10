Celina locals have worked together to provide disaster relief, make great music and keep the city running, and this week those people got a community spotlight.
Grace Bridge
During Tuesday’s Celina City Council meeting, the City Council recognized local organization Grace Bridge, and Grace Bridge CEO Carter Morris for their efforts in the wake of a tornado that caused severe damage in multiple Kentucky towns.
Shain Hunn, Celina’s Organizational Leadership director, said the city of Celina partnered with Grace Bridge in mid-December to offer relief to those affected by a tornado that struck western Kentucky on Dec. 10.
“With the help of Grace Bridge and the compassionate people of this community, we were able to collect $7,500 to assist those that were displaced and in dire need,” Hunn said.
Celina Band
The Celina High School band was also recognized during the meeting in the form of a proclamation declaring that the band had brought “great honor to the city of Celina.”
“We saw them in the morning and at night and on game days, but these kids went and competed in UIL, and they work hard and really put a great light on our Celina High School,” Mayor Sean Terry said. “So we wanted to give y’all a proclamation for all your hard work.”
The Celina High School Band is led by Director Jonathan Weddle, Assistant Director Larry Firmin and Colin Grigsby, assistant director and percussion director.
“The Bobcat band members committed countless hours of practice to prepare for the auditions, competed on behalf of the Celina High School regionals and qualified for (Association of Texas Small School Bands) area band where they competed with the best musicians in the area, making historic accomplishments in their respective musical disciplines,” the proclamation stated.
Celina’s engineering team
During the Tuesday meeting, Terry proclaimed Feb. 20-26 as Engineering Week.
“We have a great engineering team and want to make sure we honor them,” Terry said.
According to the National Society of Professional Engineers, Engineering Week aims to celebrate how engineers make a difference in the world and to engage students in engineering.
“Thanks for all y’all do for us in the engineering department,” Terry said on Tuesday.
