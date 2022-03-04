The City of Celina recognized and honored employees at its annual Service & Core Values Awards luncheon on Wednesday at the Celina ISD Athletic Complex.
Award winners were nominated by their Department Directors as individuals who exemplify and showcase the City’s Core Values of Excellence, Community, Integrity, and Service.
See a list of the winners:
Employee of the Year
Tom MacDonald (Utility Line Maintenance Team Leader, Public Works)
Excellence Awards
Amber Adams (Management Assistant, Police Department)
David Amsler (Administrative Coordinator, Administration)
Community Awards
Haley Gatlin (Special Events Coordinator, Marketing & Communications)
Shannon Gartner (Human Resources Manager, Human Resources)
Integrity Awards
Krystal Towle (Permit Technician, Development Services)
Lisa Kasemodel (GIS Analyst, Geographic Information Systems)
Service Awards
German Munoz (Facilities Technician, Public Works)
Kathy Camberlain (Utility Billing Customer Service Manager, Utility Billing)
In addition, the City also recognized employees who reached milestone years of service. These employees were honored for their years of dedication and commitment to the City of Celina.
15 Years
Cody Webb (Parks Director, Parks & Recreation)
10 Years
Mark Lott (Parks Maintenance Worker, Parks & Recreation)
David Stone (Streets Supervisor, Public Works)
5 Years
Patrick Elmore (Street Maintenance Crewman, Public Works)
Shain Hunn (Director of Organizational Leadership, Administration)
Philip Pongsatianwong (Firefighter/Paramedic, Fire Department)
Eric Everson (Assistant Fire Chief, Fire Department)
Steve Metdker (Parks Crew Leader, Parks & Recreation)
Jonathan Harris (School Resource Officer Sergeant, Police Department)
Cortnie Webb (Sergeant, Police Department)
