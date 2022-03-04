The City of Celina recognized and honored employees at its annual Service & Core Values Awards luncheon on Wednesday at the Celina ISD Athletic Complex.

Award winners were nominated by their Department Directors as individuals who exemplify and showcase the City’s Core Values of Excellence, Community, Integrity, and Service.

See a list of the winners: 

Employee of the Year

Tom MacDonald (Utility Line Maintenance Team Leader, Public Works)

Tom MacDonald

Excellence Awards

Amber Adams (Management Assistant, Police Department)

Amber Adams

David Amsler (Administrative Coordinator, Administration)

David Amsler

Community Awards

Haley Gatlin (Special Events Coordinator, Marketing & Communications)

Haley Gatlin

Shannon Gartner (Human Resources Manager, Human Resources)

Shannon Gartner

Integrity Awards

Krystal Towle (Permit Technician, Development Services)

Krystal Towle

 Lisa Kasemodel (GIS Analyst, Geographic Information Systems)

Lisa Kasemodel

Service Awards

German Munoz (Facilities Technician, Public Works)

German Munoz

Kathy Camberlain (Utility Billing Customer Service Manager, Utility Billing)

Kathy Camberlain

In addition, the City also recognized employees who reached milestone years of service. These employees were honored for their years of dedication and commitment to the City of Celina.

15 Years

Cody Webb (Parks Director, Parks & Recreation)

Cody Webb

10 Years

Mark Lott (Parks Maintenance Worker, Parks & Recreation)

Mark Lott

David Stone (Streets Supervisor, Public Works)

David Stone

5 Years

Patrick Elmore (Street Maintenance Crewman, Public Works)

Patrick Elmore

Shain Hunn (Director of Organizational Leadership, Administration)

Shain Hunn

Philip Pongsatianwong (Firefighter/Paramedic, Fire Department)

Philip Pongsatianwong

Eric Everson (Assistant Fire Chief, Fire Department)

Eric Everson

Steve Metdker (Parks Crew Leader, Parks & Recreation)

Steve Metdeker

Jonathan Harris (School Resource Officer Sergeant, Police Department)

Jonathan Harris

Cortnie Webb (Sergeant, Police Department)

Cortnie Webb
