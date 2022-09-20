The Celina Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to host its fourth Oktoberfest in the city’s downtown square from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The annual event is the chamber’s largest fundraiser and aims to support local businesses.
Chamber President Melissa Cromwell said the event has grown over time since its first run in 2018. That includes expanded activities, more people attending and vendors participating. Cromwell said there are about 80 vendors participating this year, including Fischer’s Meat Market from Muenster, Texas, which provides a German food buffet every year. The event will also include German beers on tap, which will all be served in beer steins this year instead of in cups.
The event will also include a featured beer garden which will host a Stein Holding contest at noon and a beer pong tournament from 3-7 p.m.
The event will feature two kids zones. One will include inflatable features and a rock climbing wall. A “kinder” zone for younger children has been added this year, Cromwell said, and will be located at Two29 on the Square. The zone, which is open until 5 p.m., will include pumpkin decorating, cookie decorating and a petting zoo, Cromwell said. There will also be a changing station provided.
Gates open at 11 a.m., with a keg tapping and official toast slated for 11:15 a.m. The event will also feature a 1 p.m. Dachshund Derby and a 5 p.m. German costume contest for kids and adults.
Live music performances will include sounds from Imperial Brass (featuring a traveling tuba quartet and a clarinet trio); Texanischer Schuhplattler Verein; The Royal Klobasneks; and Blackland. A 7:45 p.m. performance by Brave Combo will cap off the night.
“And then the main thing that we do that’s different than any other Oktoberfest is we do it Celina style, and we have a huge jumbotron that shows football all day,” Cromwell said.
Bleachers will be set up and attendees can bring their own chairs in order to have a beer and watch some football downtown.
Cromwell said the inception for the event came after the chamber began looking at hosting an event downtown to support local businesses. While the chamber used to host a balloon festival at Old Celina Park, the organization wanted to host something that was less costly and more impactful to local businesses.
“Some of the businesses say this is their biggest day of the year, which is awesome,” Cromwell said. “That’s what I want. That’s what I want to bring to them.”
Tickets are $5, but attendees who are dressed in traditional German lederhosen or dirndl costume will receive free admission. Children 12 and under have free entry.
