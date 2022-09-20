Oktoberfest backup.jpg

A photo from the 2021 iteration of the Celina Oktoberfest. 

 Courtesy of Celina Oktoberfest / Facebook

The Celina Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to host its fourth Oktoberfest in the city’s downtown square from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The annual event is the chamber’s largest fundraiser and aims to support local businesses.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

