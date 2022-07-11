I froze.
It was the exact opposite of what I was supposed to do.
They had given me a holster, complete with a (fake) gun, a vest, a mask, and enough information over the course of nine weeks that, in all probability, I should have been able to have the wherewithal to take at least some action.
And still, I froze.
This was the last class of the Celina Citizens Police Academy Class 3 — scenarios day — and I was standing in a classroom in the midst of a scenario, tasked with handling a situation that officers usually train for.
As a class, we had gone through 11 courses over nine weeks to learn about the many ins and outs of police work and the justice system. We had learned about the hiring process for the Celina Police Department, police culture, the legal side of police work, criminal investigations, patrol and DWI stops. We had toured two jails, undergone a lesson in active attack response and learned how to clear hallways like we were in a SWAT team. And at the culmination of it all, on the morning of Saturday, May 14, we found ourselves in the Celina Middle School library tasked with handling the types of calls police are expected to respond to.
After a quick rundown of the various simulation weapons used for police training, including the ones we would be using during the Saturday class, we get a quick lesson in the school gym on how to shoot the simulation guns for ourselves.
Then, it’s time for our first simulation. Our group in the library is given a scenario: “an angry parent is in one room and has been left by himself.” Each of us has to go handle it as the acting officer by ourselves.
What is most striking is the information that is absent in the debrief we receive. We are left with more questions that aren’t able to be answered. Sgt. Jeremy Wilson says that’s intentional — depending on the call, some officers will get the same amount of information.
So one by one, we don a vest, a mask that wraps around your entire head and makes you look like a sci-fi character, a holster and a loaded simulation gun. The debrief serves to help us mentally prepare, but things get real when we put on the equipment. That’s when the heart rates begin to elevate.
And that is intentional.
Over the course of the previous few classes, officers have mentioned that putting on the equipment — especially the masks — serves to elevate our heart rates and put us in a physical state that makes it feel like we are in a high-intensity situation. It’s a topic that calls back to the active attack response course Wilson had given just a few weeks ago, where we learned about how humans respond to stress, how that equates to an elevated heart rate and how that can impact our response both mentally and physically. This simulation aimed to get our heart rates to that level.
Mine was certainly in that vicinity as I approached the classroom door for the first scenario.
Sure enough, the scenario involved an “angry parent,” played by Sgt. Jonathan Harris. All I knew to do was to ask questions, which is what I did. It quickly became clear to me and to everyone else that I wasn’t sure what I was supposed to do next.
Now would be a good time to mention another tenet of the course that Wilson had taught those few weeks ago: tunnel vision is a natural part of responding to active attack responses and must be combatted in order to avoid tragedy. It was a concept we had discussed at length during his class and that had been recalled over time throughout the following sessions.
Nevertheless, I didn’t notice the shiny silver mock gun Harris held in his hand until he was pointing it right at me.
Not only that — once I saw it, I didn’t know what to do about it. After the fact, I would be reminded of how I could have taken action during the scenario. The tunnel vision I experienced was so intense, in fact, that I didn’t notice that Celina Police Chief John Cullison was also in the room until he started explaining what did and did not go well afterwards.
I return to the library, a little bit more informed and largely humbled. After each classmate goes through the experience, it’s time for scenario two.
This time, we’re partnered up and are told to respond to a room that involves two people in an argument. The scenario we are given involves an angry parent, this time interacting with a teacher. We aren’t told much else —not even if there is a weapon involved. Later, we’ll learn that some partners dealt with the “parent” being at fault while others had a scenario wherein the “teacher” was at fault, serving as a reminder that responders should be prepared for any outcome.
Our class had practiced working with partners for such responses in these very hallways about one week before during a class focused on the department’s Special Response Team, so we had some idea of what to do. We had learned about how to approach doorways, where to stand, what to do as the partner who leads and as the one who follows. Of course, at that point, the classrooms had been empty and the situations had been more hypothetical. This time, we’re dealing with human interaction.
This time, I feel more cognizant of what to look for. Prior to entering the room, my partner and I had come up with a game plan — as he focuses on interacting with the two individuals in the room, I’m able to examine the room for details and try to predict what to be ready for.
By the end of the interaction, we both knew when to fire our rounds.
***
Three days later, a group of Celina community members sporting black polos with the same longhorn logo take an elevator to the second floor of Collin College’s Celina campus.
There, over barbecue and cake, the Celina Citizens Police Academy Class 3 has one last chance to ask questions and share feedback about the nine-week course we’ve just undertaken.
Back in April, most of us barely knew each other as we navigated learning about the many aspects of police work. Now, as we take our commemorative photos, we share jokes and meet each others’ families.
As we reach the end of the academy experience, we’re asked one more time to provide feedback — it will be integral as the department continues to build this still-growing program.
There will be future Celina Citizens Police Academies, and years from now, they’re probably going to look very different from what our class experienced. They will be taking place in the Celina Police Department’s new headquarters building, and some classes might look a little different. Years from now, anyone who takes the course will be learning about the operations of a larger police department that has evolved to take care of a much larger Celina.
CPA classes 1, 2 and 3 have served to provide the building blocks for a program that will be integral to connecting Celina police with Celina residents as the city continues to expand. The same will be true for classes 4, 5, 6 and beyond.
One day, the city of Celina will have grown to comprise a much larger population, and its police department will have grown with it. Based on its current track, the city is heading towards a future wherein the police department and residents have a good working relationship built on a foundation of trust.
If that’s where Celina is to continue heading, programs like this will be essential.
Applications for Class 4 are expected to be open by the end of July.
