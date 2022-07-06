On a nondescript Thursday night, a group of Celina community members visited what could easily be described as the most calming room in Collin County.
The ambient space nestled in a portion of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office was lit only by low lamps and timid lights. While quiet and unassuming, the room was bustling with activity as Collin County dispatchers answered phone calls and typed out and coordinated vital response information between concerned callers and first responders.
And the Celina Citizens Police Academy Class 3 was there to see it in action.
The visit came at the tail end of a tour at the Collin County Detention Facility that marked class number 10 for the academy.
The tour came about two weeks after the class had perused the Denton County Jail, getting an inside look at how the county runs its detention facility. Our visit to the sister facility in Collin County on May 12 showed us some similar spaces in a different setting: we walked through the book-in rooms, past the laundry area and visited a pod space where inmates live out much of their time while at the facility.
Meanwhile, other spaces were a new experience for us, including the opportunity to visit the property room, which kept inmate property in bags on a system that resemble a dry cleaner’s conveyer belt of clothing, as well as an outdoor nature space developed and maintained by inmates. Since The Collin County Sheriff's Office provides dispatch services for Celina, we were able to get a look at that side of the action, too.
With the backbone of knowledge we gained while touring the Denton County facility, this experience is a valuable opportunity to build on prior knowledge, ask more questions about what it takes to run a jail and get deeper insight into how this portion of the justice system functions on a day-to-day basis.
The spaces we see and the processes we discuss are similar in most ways. We learn about the little things that make Collin County’s operations different from those in Denton, expanding our understanding of what it means to run a local detention center.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
