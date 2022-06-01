An orange traffic cone crunched beneath the wheels of one of David Quick’s golf carts on a cloudy Saturday.
It was probably the 10th time it had happened that morning, but it’s all to be expected when a group of 14 people are driving while looking through a filter that indicates a Blood Alcohol Content level the likes of which I never plan to experience.
The activity was the final point in a series of hands-on lessons the Celina Citizens Police Academy class 3 had been going through during the morning of Saturday, April 23. The day began with a lesson on Driving While Intoxicated incidents, taught by Sgt. Kyle Peck.
Peck serves as a Standardized Field Sobriety Test instructor. He is certified in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement and is previously certified as a Drug Recognition Expert.
During the Saturday morning discussion, Peck says he has a reason for being there. He tells us the story of a fellow officer who had died due to a drunk driver. The driver in question had a history of drunk driving.
Today, Peck tells us, he wants to teach officers that it’s just as important to respond to a DWI as it is to respond to other calls.
He walks us through some statistics: Every day, almost 30 people in the United States die in a drunk driving crash. Drunk driving is still the No. 1 cause of death on our roadways. An average drunk driver has driven drunk more than 80 times before they’re arrested for the first time. About one-third of all drivers arrested or convicted of drunk driving are repeat offenders.
Drunk driving incidents are going up in Celina, too, Peck said, especially along Preston Road and the Dallas North Tollway.
Then we go beyond the numbers and look at how officers might gauge DWI offenses during a traffic stop. We learn about three different tests an officer might conduct, as well as what kind of clues to look for in each.
It just so happens that the Celina Record reporter serves as the example person for the tests.
We first take a look at the HGN (Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus) test. I’m asked to follow the light on top of a pen with my eyes (without moving my head) as Peck moves it side to side. The clues indicating a DWI offense are in how the eyes move across, he said. If eyes move in a staggered way, like wipers across a dry windshield, that’s one clue. There are six total clues that are looked for during this type of test.
I then receive instructions for the walk and turn test. We learn that the test is a “divided attention” test, meaning you’re doing more than one thing at a time, just as you would behind the wheel of a car. We learn that there are clues both for the instruction stage of the test and the actual walking stage. After walking nine paces heel-to-toe, I’m told I pass the test (although I do receive some lighthearted flak for how I turned).
The final test we learn about is another divided attention test: I'm instructed to hold one leg in the air parallel with the ground while staring ahead, counting and keeping my arms at my side. There are a total of four clues that can be found through this test.
Peck sums his goal up: when teaching these practices to police officers, he wants them to feel like they’ve had good training and rely on it when making decisions in the midst of a DWI response.
The Saturday class is also a chance to get to know the department in a more tangible sense. In addition to learning about the tests from Peck, we take a tour of both the department building and offices, getting an inside look at where Celina police officers are working, writing reports and preparing for shifts. The setting is soon to change: the department is gearing up to break ground on a new headquarters building, but the tour on April 23 gives us a look at a department in transition.
Then it’s time for the grand finale: we all take turns donning goggles that simulate the visuals of certain drinking levels and driving golf carts around a pre-made course. We get a couple of chances to drive the course without goggles before putting them on. As soon as the goggles are on, I’m looking at a double vision array of traffic cones while traveling at a relatively quick speed in the parking lot of the Celina fire and administration offices. And then I crash into a few cones along the way.
We each make sure to catch each others’ experiences on video.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.