Every so often, Sgt. Cortnie Webb pauses her lecture to listen intently to the radio piece in her left ear.
“Fire alarm,” she tells us at one point, before continuing her class.
“The Sheriff of Collin County is conducting a traffic stop,” she says later, adding that he does so often.
As Webb leads the fifth class of the Celina Citizens Police Academy the night of Thursday, April 14, we get an in-depth look at what goes into being on patrol with the Celina Police Department both through the stories she tells us and the actions that Webb, who is on shift that night, must take in order to stay on the job.
Webb serves as a night shift patrol sergeant with CPD. That night, she’s also in charge of teaching the CPA Class 3 about what it means to be in and lead a patrol structure in a city that is also dealing with rapid growth.
Before we begin, however, we all make sure to sing a song. It just so happens that that Thursday is also Sgt. Webb’s birthday.
Her lesson begins with an overview of what patrol officers are responsible for: traffic stops, high-risk traffic stops (such as if a felony warrant or stolen car is involved), dispatched calls for service, field interviews, community policing, suspicious vehicles or circumstances, conducting special watches and even dealing with open doors and garages (if you get a “lock, take, hide” flyer on your door, it’s because your garage door was left open).
Celina’s patrol structure includes four different shifts: two day shifts and two night shifts that all run for 12 hours. Webb leads the Bravo Night shift.
The conversation sheds other bits of light on what it’s like to patrol in a growing city. We take a look at what a call screen looks like and learn about how crucial it is for officers to have a GPS system that is constantly updated by the city’s Geographic Information Systems director to include newly built roads.
We also learn about what the future holds: while the Celina Police Department doesn’t currently have its own city jail or dispatch center, both institutions are expected to be added in the future.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
