After running unopposed in the May 6 election, Mindy Koehne will serve for another three-year term as a member of the Celina City Council.
Looking ahead, Koehne said she’s excited about the next term.
“I’m excited about continuing all of the great things that we’ve been doing in Celina,” she said. “I’m most excited about the work that we’re doing downtown to help ease the drainage problems.”
Projects focused on drainage and concrete improvements in the downtown area have been in the works and continue today.
“The citizens of Celina, especially the downtown residents, have been struggling with the drainage issues for years—maybe hundreds of years. And so now to solve some of those problems, I love seeing the progress every day. So I’m excited about that.”
As Koehne enters her next term, she said fire, police and emergency medical services are top of mind.
“We are a growing city, and we have to be able to serve that city appropriately,” she said. “We are building, finally, the new police station, I’m very excited about it, and then we’re starting fire station No. 3, and we have located sites for future fire stations as well. And so with the footprint that Celina has, we have to be able to locate those fire stations appropriately so we’re able to serve all of the citizens based on location.”
She adds that the topic is close to her heart—she grew up in an extraterritorial jurisdiction of Celina, and her house burned down when she was in the 6th grade.
Koehne also listed lowering the tax rate again as a goal in the midst of rising property values.
Her continuation on the city council comes as the city faces continued growth and development. At this stage in the city’s growth, Koehne said quality of life for residents should be a key focus of the city.
“Now is the time that we have to focus on things like parks—where do we want those parks to be? You can’t put in a park after the fact,” she said. “You have to be forward thinking and locate park land in advance, so our goal is to locate that park land and buy it now while it’s affordable and then be able to put in the parks as the growth comes.”
She said it is also important to locate trails.
“We have a trails master plan, and so as those communities are built, they are able to connect each community to the master park plan,” she said. “And so it’s impossible right now to build a trail from here to, say, Sutton Fields or to Mustang Lakes, because there’s so much open land, but because we have this plan, as communities are built, they’re going to be able to create the trails as development comes into Celina.”
When it comes to defining a successful term, Koehne said it comes to representing all Celina citizens, and representing them well.
“If there are problems, I want them to know that they can reach out to me, and I can work with our city manager to make sure that staff is correcting any problems,” she said. “I want for all citizens to feel that I am accessible and that if they have problems, that I will hear them and I will do my best to solve any issues that they may have.”
