Tony Griggs has resigned from the Celina City Council, the city announced Thursday.
Griggs, who serves on place six on the council, submitted his resignation Thursday due to personal reasons that will result in his moving out of state.
The seat will be filled following a special election as determined at the next city council meeting.
“The sacred trust that our voters extended to me to lead in this capacity is among the highest honors in my life,” stated the letter from Celina City Councilman Tony Griggs to Mayor Ryan Tubbs. “I have thoroughly enjoyed serving in this capacity, and I wish you, the council, and our fine city staff team the best in your every endeavor as you continue to lead this city toward its brightest tomorrows,” the letter concluded.
The date of a special election to fill the seat vacated by Griggs’ departure will be determined at the next meeting of the Celina City Council on October 10, 2023.
Griggs was elected to the Celina City Council in May of 2022.
“I want to wish Councilman Griggs our very best as he begins his next journey with his family and business,” said Celina Mayor Ryan Tubbs. “Tony first served this city courageously as our Chief of Police before then running for and winning this important seat on our city council. His service to the city, no matter the role, is appreciated and should be remembered for years to come.”
Griggs previously served as Celina's police chief from 2016-2020. Griggs joined the Celina Police Department as a patrol officer in 2010 and advanced as a detective, sergeant, lieutenant, assistant chief and eventually chief of police.
His retirement from the police chief position was announced by the city of Celina in 2020.
Featured Local Savings
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.