Celina file
Audrey Henvey / Celina Record / Star Local Media

Tony Griggs has resigned from the Celina City Council, the city announced Thursday. 

Griggs, who serves on place six on the council, submitted his resignation Thursday due to personal reasons that will result in his moving out of state. 


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

