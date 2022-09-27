The City of Celina has released its annual City Manager Report compiled by City Manager Jason Laumer.
The City Manager Report reviews the Fiscal Year 2022, which ends on Friday, Sept. 30, and looks ahead to the expected growth in the City’s near future. The report, which was first presented to the Celina City Council in its August meeting, shows the unprecedented growth experienced in the City and plans for managing that growth as it continues.
“In the five years I have had the privilege of serving the people of Celina, we have shared some remarkable excitement all around the City,” said Laumer, who joined the City in 2017. “I hope people will see this report as an exciting snapshot of all that is currently going on and as a preview of the incomparable days before us.”
Highlights in the City Manager Report include:
Population explosion from 11,645 inside the City limits in 2017 to its current population of 35,485 residents
A spike in the number of single-family residential building permits from 959 in 2017 to 2,516 presently
A diminishing of the City employee turnover rate, which was 12% in 2017 and is now 3% annually
A remarkable total of $6,305,196 in grants to the City, which yielded better parks, more firefighters, and a family violence and sexual assault investigator
An increase in sales tax revenue from $958,350 in 2017 to $3,500,000 this year
A tripling of the annual general budget from $9,590,573 in 2017 to $29,693,639 today
An increase in police and fire personnel from 19 each in 2017 to 46 fire and 46 police budgeted staff positions in 2022
Looking forward, Laumer highlighted the City’s robust plans as part of its Strategic Plan:
Be the Life Connected. City
Be the Unique City
Be the City of the future, connected to its past
Be the City built on public safety
Be the City of servant leaders
Be the City of small business
Be the City of innovative infrastructure
In September’s City Council Meeting, members voted to renew the contract of City Manager Jason Laumer for an additional five years.
