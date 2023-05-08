Celina EDC roundtable3.jpeg

Celina City Manager Jason Laumer gives an update on city operations at the Celina EDC Business Roundtable event. After the morning sessions of presentations and discussions, many in attendance all took a bus tour around town, visiting several new and ongoing projects in the city.

During his presentation at the 4th annual Celina Economic Development Corporation Business Roundtable event recently, Celina City Manager Jason Laumer provided an update on various projects around the city to the large crowd in attendance at the Bobcat Athletic Complex.

Laumer was throwing out all of sorts of facts and figures that showcased the growth that Celina has experienced, and the growth that is to come. One of those figures was the fact that single family home permits are up 5% year to date in 2023, with 725 permits issued as of his presentation on April 25. Single family permits dipped in 2022 with 1,650 permits issued that year compared to 2,516 permits on the books in 2021.

Screen Shot 2023-05-04 at 5.28.34 PM.png
Screen Shot 2023-05-04 at 5.28.51 PM.png
Screen Shot 2023-05-04 at 5.29.10 PM.png
Screen Shot 2023-05-04 at 5.29.25 PM.png
Screen Shot 2023-05-04 at 5.29.38 PM.png
Screen Shot 2023-05-04 at 5.29.47 PM.png
Screen Shot 2023-05-04 at 5.29.56 PM.png
Screen Shot 2023-05-04 at 5.30.05 PM.png

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments