Celina City Manager Jason Laumer gives an update on city operations at the Celina EDC Business Roundtable event. After the morning sessions of presentations and discussions, many in attendance all took a bus tour around town, visiting several new and ongoing projects in the city.
During his presentation at the 4th annual Celina Economic Development Corporation Business Roundtable event recently, Celina City Manager Jason Laumer provided an update on various projects around the city to the large crowd in attendance at the Bobcat Athletic Complex.
Laumer was throwing out all of sorts of facts and figures that showcased the growth that Celina has experienced, and the growth that is to come. One of those figures was the fact that single family home permits are up 5% year to date in 2023, with 725 permits issued as of his presentation on April 25. Single family permits dipped in 2022 with 1,650 permits issued that year compared to 2,516 permits on the books in 2021.
If you were to take an aerial tour of Celina, or look at a map, you would see single family home developments either in a design phase or under construction throughout the city. There are 8,882 lots in permitting and construction right now, Laumer told the crowd.
There are 14 multi-family projects in the design phase, and another 12 projects currently under construction in the city of limits, according to Laumer's presentation.
Other unique development projects highlighted by Laumer during the economic development roundtable were:
LEGACY HILLS
Legacy Hills: This will be a golf course community that will cover 3,236 acres and feature 6,445 lots. It will be home to multiple school sites and two fire stations.
MOSAIC
Mosaic: The Mosaic development will feature a "massive" linear park, and the entire development will sprawl over 760.8 acres and feature 2,820 lots. It will also feature an extensive trail system connecting into Windsong Ranch and Prosper, and also will be home to a mixed-use development at the corner of Legacy and Frontier.
HEIGHTS AT UPTOWN
Heights at Uptown: This will be a northern extension of downtown, and a unique urban neighborhood that will connect Lynn Stambaugh and Oklahoma streets. It will cover 130 acres and have 518 lots.
UPTOWN
Uptown: This home development will feature 1,700 lots on 630 acres and feature a linear park and trail system.
CROSS CREEK MEADOWS
Cross Creek Meadows: Will be located on Coit Road and the Outer Loop corridor, and a trail will connect into the regional Wilson Creek system. It will be built on more than 200 acres with 800 home lots.
PARKS AT WILSON CREEK
Parks at Wilson Creek: The development will be on 540 acres and be located off the Outer Loop corridor. Two-thousand lots are planned, along with a 100-acre future park.
10-MILE CREEK
10-mile Creek: This development will feature a mix of commercial, multi-family and single-family living and townhomes. The development will feature 456 lots on 110 acres.
NORTH SKY
North Sky: The development will integrate open space and the gas line trail. It will sprawl over 200 acres and feature 800 lots.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications.
