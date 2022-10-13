Outer Loop ribbon cutting.jpg

Celina and Collin County officials cut the ribbon on a new portion of the Collin County Outer Loop on Thursday.

 Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

The state of transportation in Celina hit a major milestone this week.

City of Celina and Collin County officials gathered on the pavement of the newly-built Collin County Outer Loop Project near the intersection of Coit Road on Thursday morning to officially cut the ribbon on a project that will serve to improve east-west connectivity in the area. 

