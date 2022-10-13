The state of transportation in Celina hit a major milestone this week.
City of Celina and Collin County officials gathered on the pavement of the newly-built Collin County Outer Loop Project near the intersection of Coit Road on Thursday morning to officially cut the ribbon on a project that will serve to improve east-west connectivity in the area.
The portion of the Collin County Outer Loop project stretching from Kinship Parkway to Custer Road in Celina officially opened that day. The project is part of the Outer Loop Eastbound frontage road stretching from Preston Road to Custer Road.
Thursday’s ceremony marked a milestone for a broader project that aims to bring 55 miles of connectivity through Collin County. The overall project is set to include a freeway with a wide area in the center reserved as a future rail corridor, according to Collin County. The broader project has been in the works since 2000, according to the county website.
Thursday’s ribbon cutting marked a win in transportation development for Celina and Collin County as the city and region continue to look at enhancing east-west mobility options.
“When we were watching other cities grow, that was one of their big challenges, was how do we grow east to west?” Celina Mayor Sean Terry said. “A lot of times, they build roads until houses are there. And you see it all the time, it’s congestive.”
Terry added that the project involved the city working with Collin County, the Regional Transportation Council and the North Central Texas Council of Governments.
“It’s just huge for us today to be able to get the road built before we really have houses out here,” Terry said.
During Thursday’s ceremony, Collin County Commissioner Duncan Webb, speaking on behalf of Commissioner Susan Fletcher, said construction on the next segment, stretching from Custer Road to US 75, is expected to begin sometime in 2023.
“Outer Loop is going to be a great ribbon of concrete for us to drive on, and it’s going to connect not only Collin County, but in the future, it’ll connect with Denton County and Rockwall County in the south,” said BridellMiers, project manager with Collin County Engineering.
The segment celebrated on Thursday comprises a little over three miles of roadway featuring reinforced concrete pavement. Miers added that the pavement was poured in one continuous block rather than in chunks.
“So it’s a really nice, really clean pavement, and it should last for a very, very long time,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.