The Celina community gathered Wednesday night at Old Bobcat Field to remember youth coach Trey Boddie, who died unexpectedly on Sept. 18.
“Everyone who knew Trey knew what it meant to be loved by him. He had such a heart for caring for other people, and it showed in everything he did,” a GoFundMe page for Boddie’s family states. “Trey was an athlete, and used his own talents to pour into younger athletes. He absolutely loved the time he spent coaching football and baseball, especially the time he spent out on the field with his brother, his son, and his nephews. Trey was a family man, and not a day went by that he didn't speak to his brother or sister. His parents went to Heaven before him, and he made sure to honor their memories and saw that their graves were regularly cared for, often decorating them with fresh flowers. Most importantly, Trey was a devoted husband and a loving father. Trey worked so hard to provide for his family, and always made sure their needs were met. He loved them every moment of every day, and was so proud to be a husband and a father. Trey was taken from his family and his friends far too soon.”
The GoFundme, created by Destiny Malone, will go towards funeral costs and to support Boddie’s wife and children. The page has raised $25,895 as of Friday afternoon and can be accessed at bit.ly/3SodKmK.
In addition, a bank account to support the family has been set up at Lamar National Bank. Contributions to the family can be deposited to the account holder, Thera Boddie, at the bank location (110 S. Preston Road in Celina) or by accessing a PayPal link: https://www.paypal.me/TheraBoddie?locale.x=en_US.
In addition, the city of Celina’s water tower was lit orange and white on Thursday night to honor Boddie.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
