Captain Marty Nevil works as a Fire Inspector/Investigator with the Celina Fire Department. She has been in public service for 20 years, a career interest that began when she took a forensic psychology class in college.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I have been a public servant for 20 years. I have served as a Paramedic/Police Officer/Firefighter. My greatest job to date is getting to be proactive in preventing emergencies by way of working in the Fire Marshal’s Office. My position as a Fire Inspector/Investigator allows me to use all the skills, education and training I have obtained over the last 20 years. I am currently finishing my Fire Protection Engineering degree which will help me further my knowledge to have an even bigger impact.
How long have you been in Celina?
Three years.
How did you get in your line of work?
I took a Forensic Psychology course at Southern Methodist University and was fascinated by how the legal system worked, and public safety in general.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Teaming up with the Celina Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit to solve a recent arson case.
What does "Life Connected" mean to you?
Creating and sustaining relationships in a community.
I have been married for 25 years to an exceptional man. I have two amazing children, a daughter and a son.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Spend time with my family and complete my to-do-list.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
My family.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I have no doubt this is assumed, but never said, my passion and pursuit to make this world a safer place comes from 20 years of dealing with tragedies that were preventable. There is no greater reward than knowing you made a difference and were able to change those terrible outcomes in some way.
