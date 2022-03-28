Jessica Pichardo was born and raised in Celina, and she has since worked with the city for years. She worked in a communications role with the city for over six years before joining the Celina Fire Department as Communications Manager.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I'm currently the Communications Manager for the Celina Fire Department. I handle all the PR request and the social media accounts for the department. I recently joined the fire family after being in a communications role with the City of Celina for the past 6-plus years. I am a Celina native, born and raised here, and a Celina High School graduate. All my aunts and uncles and my grandparents live in Celina as well. I am married and have two beautiful kids with a baby girl expecting to arrive in May 2022.
How long have you lived in Celina?
I was born and raised here in Celina. This is the only place I've called home.
How did you get in your line of work?
I started as the Executive assistant to the city manager and worked my up into the marketing department before joining the fire department.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
My greatest career moment to date has been joining the Celina Fire family. I am excited about taking the Fire Department's social media to the next level.
What does "Life Connected" mean to you?
Life connected to me means the authentic relationships between the services the city provides, such as public safety to the residents of Celina.
Are you a native Texan?
Yes, born and raised in Texas.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
My fondest childhood memory and walking to Burger Fixins after school for a bite of the pizza rolls and the mini tacos. Then stopping by Bobcat Kuntry for sour straws from E.L.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
My favorite restaurant right now is definitely Tender Smokehouse. I love everything on the menu, especially the Frito Pie.
What's your favorite movie?
My favorite movie right now is American Underdog. It is a very inspirational movie about Kurt Warner and the life experiences he went through before making it to the NFL.
Tell our readers about your family.
Many people in Celina may recognize my dad, David Matehuala. He does a lot of work for our community as far as Irrigations Systems. I am married to my husband Antonio, who is a Master Electrician, and we have two kids, Eva and Antonio Jr. We are expecting a baby girl in May of 2022.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time, I like to take our kids to different parks and just spend quality time outdoors. I also enjoy thrift store shopping with my mom. I love finding unique items.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
I probably couldn’t live without my phone. I am huge on staying connected, and I think I would go crazy not being able to communicate with someone.
