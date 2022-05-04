Joe Monaco was hired with the city of Celina in January. Today, he helps get the word out about what to know in one of the fastest-growing cities in the country.
Tell us a little bit about yourself?
I'm originally from Boardman, Ohio, which is a suburb of Youngstown on the eastern part of the state. After getting my bachelor's and master's degrees from Ashland University, I moved to Edinburg, Texas, to take a position as the Director of Athletics Media Relations and Sports Information at The University of Texas-Pan American in 2004. During my time in South Texas, I met my wife, Mindi, who was working in TV at one of the local affiliates. A few months after we married, I took a position at TCU overseeing the media relations for the Horned Frogs' men's basketball and men's golf teams. After three seasons, I took a position in the Marketing & Communications Office at Greenhill School where I was for 11 years before coming to Celina.
How did you get in your line of work?
My background is mainly in collegiate athletics and private school education, and each time, it was just being in the right place at the right time. I was in college, and a great mentor of mine, Al King (who is now the Athletics Director at Ashland University) asked me to join the Sports Information Office as a student worker. I went from being a student worker to running my own NCAA Division I office in four years, and it was a great time. After being in that field for almost 10 years, I was looking to get off the road, and decided to take a position at a private school. After another 10 years working in the private education sector, it was time to make a move, and that's when I came to the City of Celina.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
I honestly believe that I'm in the middle of it right now. I always thought that it was being the youngest Sports Information Director at a NCAA Division I institution when I was first starting out. However; it's now. It's coming to work every day with an incredible team in the Marketing & Communications Office who I'm really honored to be working alongside. It's using 20 years of experience to help them grow and develop as young professionals.
What brought you to Celina?
I was looking for new opportunities to grow and really use the experience that I had attained to lead a new team. I thought that this was a position where I could use my experience to make a positive impact, and give a different perspective to the Marketing and Communications Department. When I was interviewing for the position, I was being told the challenges of this position, and I kept getting excited about that. I felt that every challenge fit into a strength of mine. I felt that I could come here and make an immediate impact.
What does "Life Connected" mean to you?
I'm finding new meanings of "Life Connected" almost on a daily basis so if you ask me next week, it might be a different answer. Right now, I look at it as the bond between the work we do as a City and those who live here. It's walking around Friday Night Market, and watching the reactions of the individuals in attendance. It wasn't just a Friday Night Market to them, it was a sense of pride and enjoyment of supporting their community.
Are you a native Texan?
I am not... I'm a Buckeye from Ohio.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
I played baseball from the time that I was six years old through college, and the majority of my memories would be baseball-related. Some of the greatest times that I've had in my life have been on the diamond.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
Tender and Toasted Walnut
What's your favorite movie?
Chef, The Martian, Spotlight
Tell our readers about your family.
My wife, Mindi, and I will be celebrating our 15th anniversary in June. We have two amazing little kids in Rowen (11) and Aiden (7), and our first furry baby Jaxon, who is almost 18. My parents retired and moved down from Ohio a few years ago so they live in the same development as us.
What are your hobbies?
I enjoy physical activities - working out, softball, kickball, walking the dog.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
My family
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
My wife and I love traveling the country to listen to our favorite band O.A.R.
