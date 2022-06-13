Bryan Poché and his family came to Celina in 2016. Since then, he has served the city in multiple capacities, including on the Historical Preservation Committee and now on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My name is Bryan Poché and I was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. I love having roots from Louisiana but I’m a Texan at heart. I met my wife Danielle in the 9th grade at Plano Senior High School. I followed her to Texas Tech (Wreck Em’) and we have been very happily married for almost 22 years. We have three amazing kids. I am the most passionate about relationships and I would be nowhere without the network of people that I’ve met during my years in business. At Poché Construction Group I do dirt work, concrete and build a handful of homes a year. I’ve recently partnered with another construction company, and we do full turnkey subdivision development. I am now the Director of Business Development at Precision Concrete and Excavation. We currently have 11 neighborhoods under construction all over DFW. Our business is growing very fast, and we have about 100 employees.
What brought you to Celina?
My wife and I decided to plant our roots in Celina back in 2016. We wanted some land and a smaller school district for our kids. Moving to Celina has been the best decision we have made for our family. We plan to grow old here.
How did you get in your line of work?
I studied exercise and sport science in college. My father-in-law introduced me to some construction guys my senior year of college. They were looking for people like me with no experience who they could train their way. Centex Homes was where I learned to build homes. I started in construction, then went into new home sales, then onto management.
What has been your greatest career moment to date?
Starting my own business has been my greatest career decision. It’s very challenging and rewarding at the same time. It has allowed me to be around my family more and I think that’s one of my favorite aspects.
What is it like to serve on Celina's Planning and Zoning Commission?
The first committee that I served on was the Historical Preservation Committee. From there, I was asked to be on the Planning and Zoning Commission. I feel like I am learning so much. One of my favorite things about Celina is they have a great plan of who we are going to be when we grow up. It’s very different than other cities I have worked in. Our city staff is amazing and in my opinion the best around! It’s an honor for me to serve on the P&Z.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
My favorite memory when I was a kid was going to the lake with my family. I recently bought a boat so my kids can experience some of those same memories.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
Tender is probably my favorite because I love all smoked meat. I eat there at least once a week if not more.
What's your favorite movie?
I love “Forrest Gump.” I think it’s a brilliant film and love how it takes us through so many important parts of our countries history.
Tell our readers about your family.
I’ve been happily married to my wife for 21 years. Our son Brady is going to be a sophomore at Texas Tech, our daughter Gracie is a senior at Celina High School this year and our youngest son Landry is going to be in 7th grade.
What are your hobbies?
I love to cook for people, especially Cajun dishes. I also love boating, fishing and hunting.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
I love all kinds of music, so I’d go with a Bluetooth speaker and my Spotify playlist.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I ran a full marathon in Alaska. It was one the most mentally and physically challenging things I’ve ever done. I think I went through every emotion possible in those seven hours.
