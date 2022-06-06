Jessica Kanaan serves as social media manager and library supervisor for the Celina Public Library, which just kicked off its Summer Reading program. Kanaan came to Texas from Arizona and began working with the library in 2020.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My name is Jessica Kanaan, but most people in the library call me Miss Jess
What brought you to Celina?
When I moved to Texas, I knew I wanted another library job so I held out and Celina popped up like a shining star!
How did you get to be a part of the Celina Public Library?
I started in May of 2020 as a library assistant, and very recently just got promoted to Library Supervisor. Celina is growing by leaps and bounds, and the library is trying to keep the pace.
What has been your favorite career moment to date?
Definitely being able to plan and have our first Celina Spring Book Fair from book donations, and make money to help our Summer Programs. We couldn't have done it without help from so many departments who have done events before and could help me with the behind-the-scenes work. Parks and Recreation, Special Events, Marketing and so many more put in time with me to make sure we had a successful day.
Tell us about the Summer Reading program!
Well, it started May 31 and runs all the way through July 29th. When you sign up, you get your reading log to keep track of all your books, and the minutes you read every day. Once they add up to two hours (120 minutes), you're eligible for your first prize! We have prizes in tiers so every additional two hours you read, the better the prizes you get.
What is your favorite part about this year's Summer Reading program?
My favorite part of the program this year is all the performers we have lined up. Special police & fire story times, Dino Bo and the dinosaurs of North Texas, a Chuckwagon storytime - there's too many to list in one article!
What does 'Life Connected' mean to you?
Life Connected is such a great way of thinking of our community. Being able to serve the public in such a way to enrich their lives is very important to me, and everyone at the library. Creating an environment where people feel welcome and can talk with us about how we can better serve our patrons and in turn, the community as a whole.
Are you a native Texan?
I am actually a pretty new Texan. I moved here from Arizona in November of 2019. While it's very similar in a lot of ways, I have quickly learned there really is nowhere like Texas.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
Papa Gallo's is the closest to the Arizona Mexican food I miss so much, so I order from there quite often!
What's your favorite movie?
Pretty hard to choose, but “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” “Over the Top” and “The Mummy” are in the running for top favorite.
Tell our readers about your family.
I have a sister and two brothers, several nieces and a nephew, large family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Most of them are still in Arizona so I can't wait to go and visit soon!
What are your hobbies?
Is it cheating if I say reading? I also have several pen pals all over the country and world and love connecting with people through written words and creative paper styling.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Once again - is it cheating if I say a book? Only joking! I would probably take my handheld Tetris game to quiet my mind, or some sunscreen because honestly, there's nothing worse than a truly bad sunburn!
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
There's probably a lot of things people couldn't guess about me - I look very unassuming. In college, I used to practice fire juggling; my brother and I were top-ranked movie trivia specialists and were banned from movie trivia nights in a few bars and with family friends; I had never seen a firefly before moving here to Texas.
