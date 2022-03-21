Joey Dawkins didn’t start out as a chef, but his decision to go to culinary school eventually led him to Celina, where he opened Toasted Walnut Table and Market.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I'm originally from Abilene Texas. I've lived in the DFW area for 24 years and in Celina for eight of those years.
How did you become a chef?
I was working in sales the majority of my 20s and simply didn't feel fulfilled by it. I then made the decision to change the direction of my life and went to culinary school. Best decision I ever made!
What brought you to Celina?
I was trying to get away from the hustle and bustle of the big city. Celina was also the perfect place to start a business in my eyes.
What is your goal as a chef in the area?
My goal has always been to bring the highest quality of food and service to this community.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
I would say transitioning from the small sandwich shop that Toasted Walnut started out as into a full-service restaurant. It's truly a dream come true for me.
What is your favorite meal to make?
I absolutely love making yellow curry with basmati rice and flatbread. It's one of my favorite meals.
How do you come up with your dishes?
I find inspiration from all kinds of places. When I have free time, I try to travel around DFW to try new restaurants. It's always awe inspiring to see what other chefs are doing in the area. If I get the chance while I'm there I always try to meet the chef. It's great to sit down with them and discuss food.
Are you a native Texan?
I am a native Texan. Born and raised in Abilene, Texas!
What's your fondest childhood memory?
This is going to sound crazy. I will always remember going with my grandparents to Mr. G's burgers on Saturday mornings. I always remember watching my Grandfather sprinkle black pepper from the shaker on each bite of burger that he took. until this day I still do the exact same thing when I eat a burger.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
I'm a big fan of the Asian Bistro next to the 711. I always love walking in and getting to talk with them. Some great people right there!
What's your favorite movie?
Ironically it's the movie Chef. It's a great movie that I highly recommend.
Tell our readers about your family.
My parents both still live in Abilene. I currently live directly behind Toasted Walnut and have a dog named Chico.
What are your hobbies?
I like to get out and about on my bike when the weather is great. Nothing beats riding around and looking at the old houses.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Water and a newspaper
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I played middle linebacker in high school along with playing the flute in the band.
